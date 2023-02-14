Mohave County Sheriff's Office searches for information in cold case involving Bakersfield victim

MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. (KERO) — The Mohave County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) is searching for answers regarding a 1989 cold case where the victim was a Bakersfield woman.

The naked body of a woman was discovered near Old Temple Bar Road and White Hills Road in Arizona, nearly 50 miles south of Las Vegas, NV, on Dec 12, 1989. It was determined that the woman was killed at the scene and had been stabbed multiple times. At the time, detectives were unable to identify the woman.

According to the MCSO Special Investigations Unit, the woman was identified as Marina Ramos of Bakersfield. The unit had been able to discover a DNA match to the cold case victim in February 2022 through the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs). The system had initially identified the victim as Maria Ortiz, but a family member of the victim was able to confirm that it was Ramos through DNA testing in December 2022.

Ramos, along with her two daughters, had gone missing in August 1989. She was last seen in a black SUV with her two daughters, Elizabeth Lisa Ramos and Jasmin Maria Ramos, and a Hispanic man known as "Fernando." The four were supposedly headed to Ontario, where Fernando lived.

The MCSO is searching for Fernando. A composite sketch of the man can be viewed below.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the MCSO at (928) 753-0753.