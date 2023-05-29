Motorcyclist dead after being hit by car in Oildale

OILDALE, Calif. (KERO) — A motorcyclist was killed after being hit by a car in Oildale on Sunday, May 28.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, the crash happened at the intersection of Airport Drive and State Road around 11 a.m. Upon officer arrival, the man riding the motorcycle was found on the ground with "life-threatening injuries."

A BPD investigation determined that the motorcyclist was traveling westbound on State Road when the car failed to stop for the red light at the intersection. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

According to the BPD, drugs or alcohol were not factors in the crash.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111.

