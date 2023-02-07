Multiple shootings throughout Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Multiple shootings took place throughout Bakersfield on Mon, Feb 6 into the early morning on Tues, Feb 7.

The first shooting took place in South Bakersfield around 11:31 a.m. on Monday. Bakersfield police officers responded to a call near the 4600 block of Black Rock Mountain Court after reports of a shooting. According to the Bakersfield Police Department (BPD), Benny Laws, 40, shot a relative during a family dispute. Laws was arrested for attempted murder.

Later that day, a separate shooting took place in Central Bakersfield at 7:41 p.m. According to the BPD, a man was wounded by a gunshot and discovered in the front yard of a home near the 1100 block of Pershing Street. The man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he remains in stable condition. The BPD said that there is no suspect information for public release at this point in time.

Meanwhile, an unrelated shooting took place in Central Bakersfield early Tuesday morning. According to the BPD, officers responded to reports of a shooting near the 700 block of Union Avenue at 2:04 a.m. Upon arrival, officers discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound at the Plaza Motel. The man was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

There are two suspects in the Plaza Motel shooting. The first suspect is described as being a Black man. He is approximately 6 foot 2 inches tall with a medium build. He was wearing a ski mask. The second suspect is also described as being a Black man. He is approximately 5 foot 5 inches and has a slim build. He was wearing a black sweatshirt with a hood.

Anyone with information on the shootings is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111.