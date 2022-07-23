New details in Kern County child death investigation

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — There are more details after a man was arrested Thursday in connection to the death of a child. Officials confirmed that 24-year-old Sabrina Martinez is also facing charges from the incident.

Martinez faces one count of murder, one count of assault on a child causing gross bodily injury or death, and eight counts of willful cruelty to a child. She has not been arrested according to booking information from the Kern County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office took 30-year-old Mister Carse Bailey into custody Thursday on many of the same charges. He faces one count of murder, one count of assault on a child resulting in gross bodily injury or death, one count of possession of a firearm by a felon, and eight counts of willful cruelty to a child.

Bailey is being held without bail and is due in court Monday afternoon.

No scheduled hearing has been set for Martinez and a search of Kern County Superior Court records shows she has no previous criminal history.

But this isn't the first time Bailey has faced criminal charges. Records show he's also facing two counts of driving under the influence from an incident back in July 2020. That case is still ongoing.

The 30-year-old has served time in Wasco State Prison twice, once in October 2012 and again in July 2015. Those charges include domestic abuse and terroristic threats.