1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Ridgecrest near Leroy Jackson Park

UPDATE (8:10 A.M.): New details have been released by the Kern County Sheriff's Officer (KCSO) about an officer-involved shooting in Ridgecrest that left one dead.

According to the KCSO, deputies joined members of the Ridgecrest Police Department (RPD) in dealing with a suicidal man with a gun around 2:25 a.m. For reasons not specified, the shooting took place shortly after. Members of both the RPD and the KCSO were involved. The man was transported to a hospital, where he later died.

The KCSO is investigating the shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the KCSO at (661) 861-3110 or the Secret Witness Lines at (661) 322-4040.

An officer-involved shooting took place in Ridgecrest near Leroy Jackson Park on Tue, Jan 3.

The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. near the intersection of La Mirage Lane and Sahara Drive. The Kern County Sheriff's Officer and Ridgecrest Police Department are responding to the incident. In the meantime, they are asking people to please avoid the area.

No further information is available at this time. We will update as information becomes available.