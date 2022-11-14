Over 3 dozen arrested following take-over sideshow events

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — More than three dozen people were arrested and 16 vehicles were impounded after the Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) responded to multiple "take over sideshows" on Saturday night, November 12th, and Sunday morning, November 13th.

Take-over sideshows are coordinated events in which hundreds of people gather at intersections to block traffic and participate in dangerous vehicle stunts.

Police responded to the intersections of Ming Avenue and Stine Road, as well as Wilson Road and Stine Road on Saturday night. On early Sunday morning, another takeover sideshow took place at Buck Owens Boulevard and Sillect Avenue.

According to police, people from Bakersfield, Lamont, Arvin, Sanger, and Visalia were arrested. A 16-year-old was also taken into custody after he attempted to hit an officer with his car.