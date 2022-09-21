Police arrest suspect in fatal central Bakersfield shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department has arrested a suspect for a shooting that occurred on Cherry Street in central Bakersfield.

According to BPD, 26-year-old Seth Mills allegedly shot and killed James Quair on Saturday at about 1:15 a.m. Mills was located in the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue and was taken into custody without incident.

Mills was booked into the Kern County jail for murder and weapons-related charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the BPD at (661) 327-7111.