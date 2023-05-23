Watch Now
Police ask for help identifying man suspected of vandalizing Emmanuel Lutheran Church

The man is described as being Hispanic and approximately 25 to 30 years old. He has brown hair, brown eyes, a mustache, and a goatee. He was seen wearing a black Volcom hat.
Posted at 3:29 PM, May 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-23 18:29:17-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the public for help identifying and locating a man who is suspected of vandalizing the Emmanuel Lutheran Church on Tues, March 21.

According to the BPD, the man was seen damaging multiple video cameras at the church, which is located near the 1900 block of Baker Street. The man is described as being Hispanic and approximately 25 to 30 years old. He has brown hair, brown eyes, a mustache, and a goatee. He was seen wearing a black Volcom hat with the brand logo on the front.

Anyone with information is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111 or Detective Steven Glenn at (661) 326-3554.

