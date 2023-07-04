Watch Now
Possible murder of North Kern State Prison inmate under investigation

Posted at 2:12 PM, Jul 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-04 17:12:20-04

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation is investigating the death of an inmate at the North Kern State State Prison as a murder.

North Kern State Prison inmate Ricardo Saldivar, 25, died on Mon, July 3. According to the CDCR, a prison officer that was giving the prison's Reception Center a welfare check found Saldivar unresponsive around 2:08 p.m. Salvidar was taken to the prison's triage, where he was pronounced dead at 2:19 p.m.

While an official cause of death has not been released, the CDCR is investigating Salvidar's death as a murder. Salvidar shared a cell with inmate Peter Valencia, 47.

This is an ongoing investigation.

