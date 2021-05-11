Report: Police found suspect in deadly hit-and-run on Stockdale Hwy. using GPS data

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Court documents state police were able to use GPS data to help them locate the suspect in a hit-and-run on Stockdale Highway last year that left 65-year-old Deborah Ann Geneau dead.

On July 22, 2020, Geneau was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Stockdale Hwy, just in front of Cal State Bakersfield. Surveillance video of the crash showed a Nissan Sentra making an unsafe lane change, resulting in Geneau's death and then fleeing the scene, the report says.

Police said they obtained GPS data putting 42-year-old Stephanie Heninger at the scene, according to the report. Police then confirmed Heninger owned a Nissan Sentra.

Police tracked down the Nissan Sentra and observed damage corresponding with the crash, according to the report. Police said they obtained a statement from Heninger confirming she was the driver involved in the hit-and-run, the report says.

Heninger was arrested on April 30 and pleaded not guilty to vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence and hit-and-run charges. She is due back in court June 2.