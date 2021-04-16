Dog rescue calling for answers after Cal City foster dog was beaten, stabbed

CAL CITY, Calif. (KERO) — A California City foster dog is fighting to recover after a brutal attack left him with nearly a foot-long stab wound. Now the organization that was caring for the dog is calling for justice.

Kari Whitman, founder of the dog rescue organization Ace of Hearts, said a 10-year-old Dogo Argentino mix named Brodie had been under foster care in Cal City for the past several months. She said his foster left Brodie in a side yard to her tiny home and when she returned found him badly wounded.

"She had supposedly had an altercation with her sister," Whitman said. "And came back and he had a knife wound all the way down his spine."

Whitman said Brodie had an 11.5-inch stab wound along with a broken leg and hip. She said his foster rushed him to the animal hospital in Cal City. Brodie has since been moved to a Specialty Animal Hospital in Woodland Hills.

While he recovers, Whitman said she wants the person responsible for his injuries to be held accountable.

"Somebody did this to this dog. The dog has a knife wound that is almost a foot long, he's had his leg and his hip broken," she said. "More has to be done than just 'there's no witness'. It's crazy, nothing else could have caused this injury."

Cal City police confirmed animal control has opened an investigation into the incident and it is ongoing as of this time.

Whitman said they've hired an investigator to look into the attack as well.

"We've rescued over 7,000 dogs and I've had my foundation for so long. I just don't understand why people take anger out on an animal. I just don't get it," Whitman said.

Ace of Hearts is currently raising money to get Brodie's leg fixed. Whitman said anyone interested in helping Brodie can do so by going to the organization's Facebook or Instagram page.