Ridgecrest man arrested after attempting to steal ambulance with patient inside

RIDGECREST, Calif. (KERO) — A man was arrested by the Ridgecrest Police Department (RPD) following an attempted carjacking on Wed, Feb 8.

Randy Gross, 39, was arrested after trying to steal an ambulance near the Belle Sera Skilled Nursing Facility. According to the RPD, an ambulance driver and their passenger had parked at a loading dock and assisted a patient inside the back of the ambulance when Gross entered the front and began driving. The passenger was able to jump out of the ambulance, however, and was able to stop Gross from driving further. Gross then fled the scene.

Officers later discovered Gross near the Heritage residential neighborhood after an investigation. He was found and arrested when he attempted to leave the area.

According to the RPD, Gross had shown signs of being under the influence of alcohol or drugs. After a sobriety test, it was determined that Gross had taken a "controlled substance."

Gross was arrested and taken to the Central Receiving Facility in Bakersfield.