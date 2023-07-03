Ridgecrest police searching for woman wanted for questioning

RIDGECREST, Calif. (KERO) — The Ridgecest Police Department is asking for help finding a woman who is wanted for questioning regarding an incident that took place on Sun, April 2.

Nacona Mae Chapman, 43, is wanted by the RPD. She was last known to live in the Canebreak area in Eastern Kern County. She has multiple aliases, such as "Cona Chapman," "Kona Chapman," and "Nacona Mae Stephenson."

Chapman is described as being White and having a "medium complexion," according to the RPD. She is approximately five foot five and weighs 170 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on Chapman is asked to call the RPD at (760) 499-5100 or Detective Pietrangelo at (760) 499-5113.

