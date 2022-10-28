Ridgeview High School basketball coach found guilty of sexually abusing a minor

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A former girls' junior varsity basketball coach at Ridgeview High School has been found guilty of sexually abusing a minor and other related charges.

33-year-old Keith Lamont Cash was a coach from 2011 to 2012 when he began texting a 13-year-old member of his team. The victim told authorities that after she turned 14, Cash initiated sexual encounters that continued until she turned 15. The victim reported the crimes in 2018.

Cash faces a maximum sentence of four years and eight months in prison, as well as lifetime registration as a sex offender. He is scheduled to be in court for sentencing on November 30th.