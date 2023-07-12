Sentencing for Jacqueline and Trezell West expected to be postponed

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The sentencing for Jacqueline and Trezell West, the California City couple found guilty of five counts in connection to the disappearance and deaths of Orrin and Orson West, will be postponed.

According to the Kern County Superior Court, the sentencing for the Wests will be moved to another date at the request of the council.

"Department 4 has advised that the sentencing on the People v West set for tomorrow will continue to another date," said the court's Public Affairs Office in a statement.

