Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Sentencing for Jacqueline and Trezell West expected to be postponed

According to the Kern County Superior Court, the sentencing for the Wests will be moved to another date at the request of the council.
Trezell and Jaqueline West Trial, March 28, 2023
23ABC News
Opening statements in the trial of Trezell and Jaqueline West on Tuesday shed new details into the investigation for the couple's missing adopted sons, Orrin and Orson.
Trezell and Jaqueline West Trial, March 28, 2023
Posted at 12:00 PM, Jul 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-12 15:06:08-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The sentencing for Jacqueline and Trezell West, the California City couple found guilty of five counts in connection to the disappearance and deaths of Orrin and Orson West, will be postponed.

According to the Kern County Superior Court, the sentencing for the Wests will be moved to another date at the request of the council.

"Department 4 has advised that the sentencing on the People v West set for tomorrow will continue to another date," said the court's Public Affairs Office in a statement.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Ready-Set Back 2 School

Ready-Set Back 2 School