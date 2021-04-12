Teen Marya Neufeld found killed near orchard leaves unanswered questions

(KERO) — It was supposed to be a happy week, but just days after Marya Neufeld celebrated her sweet 16, she was found shot to death. Now her family and law enforcement are seeking answers.

According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office, Neufeld was found dead with a gunshot wound to her head. Her body was discovered on March 6, near an orchard off Tower Line Road and Buena Vista Boulevard.

Homicide detectives believe Neufeld was in the area of East Bakersfield and Arvin the day prior to her death, but little more is known.

Neufeld's family said they are offering a $2,000 reward for any information that could help catch her killer.

Facebook

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at (661) 861-3110 or Secret Witness at (661) 322-4040.