Teen shot and killed in East Bakersfield

23ABC News
Posted at 6:30 AM, Oct 31, 2022
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A teenage boy was killed in a shooting in East Bakersfield on Friday evening.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department (BPD), officers found a 15-year-old boy who had been shot and killed near Pacific Street in East Bakersfield on Friday, October 28th at approximately 6:20 p.m.

Officers arrested 28-year-old Austin French as a suspect. French was found in a nearby home, where officers had to negotiate his surrender peacefully. He was arrested and booked into Kern County Jail for assault with a deadly weapon and murder.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the BPD at 661-327-7111 or Detective Paul Hernandez at 661-326-3592.

