Teenage boy attacked, stabbed in Central Bakersfield

Posted at 7:12 AM, Jan 18, 2023
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A teenager is recovering after being stabbed in Central Bakersfield on Mon, Jan 16.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department (BPD), the 13-year-old boy suffered multiple stab wounds after being attacked by several men just before 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of 34th Street and Panama Street. Authorities say the boy was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

This is an ongoing investigation. Police have not released any more information about the attackers.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111.

