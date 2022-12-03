Teenager arrested on firearm charges, resisting arrest following residence search

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Probation Department arrested a 16-year-old after searching his home on Thursday, December 1st.

According to officials, members of the Kern County Probation Department’s Mandatory Supervision Unit visited the teen's home in the 1200 block of Oregon Street on a home call. Upon arrival, the teenager attempted to flee from the officers but was soon arrested. During a search of his home, officers found a loaded unserialized semi-automatic handgun with a large capacity magazine.

The teen was arrested on firearm and ammunition charges, along with resisting an officer.