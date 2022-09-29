3 arrested after attempted catalytic converter theft

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Three people were arrested after attempting to steal a catalytic converter on Wednesday morning, September 28th.

According to Bakersfield police, officers responded to a call for a suspicious vehicle just before 9 a.m. at Mercy Hospital. When officers arrived on the scene, the car attempted to flee but was stopped without incident a short time later.

Officers say they recovered a loaded handgun and a reciprocating saw from the car.

One woman and two men, all from Bakersfield, were arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail for conspiracy, attempted grand theft, possession of burglary tools, and various firearm charges.