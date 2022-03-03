Watch
Trezell, Jacqueline West plead not guilty in deaths of Orrin and Orson West

Trial is scheduled to begin on May 23rd
Both Trezell and Jacqueline West each pleaded not guilty to all five charges they are facing in the deaths of Orrin and Orson West Thursday morning during an arraignment hearing in a Kern County courtroom
Trezell and Jacqueline West, Bakersfield
Posted at 11:35 AM, Mar 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-03 15:08:16-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Trezell and Jacqueline West, the adoptive parents of Orrin and Orson West, appeared in court Thursday morning to be arraigned on two counts of 2nd-degree murder in a case that's drawn national attention.

Both Trezell and Jacqueline West pleaded not guilty to all five charges.

Orrin and Orson West

9:15 AM, Feb 25, 2022

Judge Chad Louie said, "there is clear and convincing evidence that both defendants are a significant and substantial risk to public safety and set no bail."

The judge also granted a request from the prosecution for sealing the probable cause declaration and offense reports. In addition, the prosecution also requested a gag order which was not granted.

A new hearing has been set for March 8th to discuss that request and allow for comments regarding the sealing of the grand jury documents. The trial is scheduled to begin on May 23rd.

