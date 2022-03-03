Trezell, Jacqueline West plead not guilty in deaths of Orrin and Orson West

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Trezell and Jacqueline West, the adoptive parents of Orrin and Orson West, appeared in court Thursday morning to be arraigned on two counts of 2nd-degree murder in a case that's drawn national attention.

Both Trezell and Jacqueline West pleaded not guilty to all five charges.

Judge Chad Louie said, "there is clear and convincing evidence that both defendants are a significant and substantial risk to public safety and set no bail."

The judge also granted a request from the prosecution for sealing the probable cause declaration and offense reports. In addition, the prosecution also requested a gag order which was not granted.

A new hearing has been set for March 8th to discuss that request and allow for comments regarding the sealing of the grand jury documents. The trial is scheduled to begin on May 23rd.