BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A truck driver was stabbed and killed in Avenal Saturday after picking up a hitchhiker while driving through Bakersfield.

According to Fresno County Sheriff's, the truck driver was killed at a gas station along Interstate 5 near Avenal earlier Saturday morning.

Through their investigation, detectives determined the truck driver was a good Samaritan who came upon the suspect near a Chevron off of Stockdale Highway and the I-5.

Investigators believe the suspect was involved in a carjacking in Oakland Friday night and fled to Bakersfield where he stabbed another victim and stole their vehicle. That victim is expected to survive, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators believe the truck driver came upon the suspect shortly after that.

The suspect stayed at the scene and was detained.