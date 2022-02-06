Two wounded in shooting following car rally, BPD looking for suspects

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — According to the Bakersfield Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of White Lane for a victim of a shooting around 11 p.m. on Saturday.

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local area hospital by emergency medical personnel and is listed in critical condition.

A second man arrived at a local area hospital for a minor gunshot wound. He was treated for his injury and later discharged.

According to officials, prior to the shooting, a large crowd gathered in the parking lot of the shopping center for an apparent car rally. A physical fight broke out between several people and witnesses saw a Hispanic man and a Black man fire multiple shots.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Detective Jesse Perez at (661) 326-3593 or the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.