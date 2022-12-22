Uptown Bakers gang member found guilty of murder, may face life in prison

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — An Uptown Bakers gang member was found guilty by a Kern County jury of first-degree murder and special circumstance murder on Tuesday, Dec 20.

Angel Gonzales was found guilty of murdering Jonathan Canchola, a member of a rival gang, on Saturday, April 29, 2017. Gonzales was also found guilty of five other felonies relating to gang activity, unlawful firearms use, and assault. Gonzales was also found to have received a "strike" offense for robbery in 2016.

According to the District Attorney's Officer, the Uptown Bakers were holding a party when a member left to go to the AM/PM at the intersection of Columbus Street and Mt Vernon Avenue. While at the AM/PM, the member met a rival gang member and got into an altercation. The Uptown Bakers member called his gang at the party, resulting in multiple members going down to the AM/PM and fighting with members of the rival gang.

While at the AM/PM fight, Canchola was attacked by multiple members of the Uptown Bakers and was stabbed twice. As Canchola was stunned by the stabbing, Gonzales approached Canchola while wearing a ski mask and shot him in the chest with a semiautomatic gun. Canchola died from his injuries.

“Sentences for gang-related murder reflect that it is among the most serious violent crimes recognized under the law," said District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer. "Gang members that commit murder in furtherance of gang activity will face the highest sentences possible, including life in prison without the possibility of parole.”

The first-degree murder and gang-related special circumstance murder convictions combined may mean Gonzales will face life in prison without the possibility of parole. Sentencing will be held on Feb 16, 2023.