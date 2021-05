BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A vigil has been planned for 12-year-old Ahmaya Alyss Alexander, the girl killed during a shooting in the 1000 block of L Street Friday.

According to the coroner's report, Alexander was shot around 10:45 p.m. Friday night. She was taken to Kern Medical where she died from her injuries shortly after.

The Wendale Davis Foundation shared on Facebook a planned vigil for Alexander. It is scheduled to take place Tuesday at 5 p.m. at L and 11th streets.