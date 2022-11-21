Wasco Man arrested following carjacking, on-foot chase in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A Wasco man was arrested by the Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) after he had assaulted a taxi cab driver while stealing her car early Monday morning, November 21st.

Luis Lopez, 22, was arrested for felony carjacking, assault with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, and robbery among other charges shortly after 1:14 a.m.

According to the BPD, officers responded to a call at approximately 1:09 a.m. reporting a carjacking and assault. Upon arrival, officers discovered a taxi cab driver who had been pistol-whipped by Lopez after he had forced her to drive him from the 100 block of East 18th Street to the 800 block of 34th Street. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Bakersfield police officers found the stolen cab with Lopez in it near the 6100 block of Knudsen Drive shortly after the report. Upon discovery, Lopez fled from police officers on foot but was caught and arrested.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111.