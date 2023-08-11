Watch Now
Wasco man federally indicted for assaulting United States Post Office mail carrier

WASCO, Calif. (KERO) — A Wasco man has been indicted by a federal grand jury after assaulting a United States Post Office mail carrier on Thurs, Aug 10.

Marco Pergis, 41, has been charged with assault on a federal employee inflicting bodily injury, according to U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert. According to the United States Department of Justice, Pergis had approached a mailperson and hit them in the face on Wed, June 21. The postal carrier needed medical attention as a result.

Pergis faces up to 20 years in prison, as well as a $250,000 fine, should he be found guilty of the charges.

