Wasco school employee accused of sex crimes against minor appears in court

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A Wasco school employee accused of committing sex crimes against a minor appeared in court on Thurs, Feb 23.

Jose Solis, 36, was in court for an arraignment. He was charged earlier in the week with five counts of lewd acts with a child.

Solis was arrested in late January at Thomas Jefferson Middle School in Wasco for allegedly inappropriately touching a 14-year-old girl in May last year. He was employed as a school counselor with the Wasco Union Elementary School District.

Solis is out on bond and is due back in court in April.