Wasco school employee accused of sex crimes against minor appears in court

A Wasco school employee accused of committing sex crimes against a minor appeared in court on Thurs, Feb 23.
Thomas Jefferson Middle School
Posted at 8:15 AM, Feb 24, 2023
Jose Solis, 36, was in court for an arraignment. He was charged earlier in the week with five counts of lewd acts with a child.

Solis was arrested in late January at Thomas Jefferson Middle School in Wasco for allegedly inappropriately touching a 14-year-old girl in May last year. He was employed as a school counselor with the Wasco Union Elementary School District.

Solis is out on bond and is due back in court in April.

