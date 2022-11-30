Watch Now
Woman accused of killing a man in Rosamond to appear in court

Posted at 8:39 AM, Nov 30, 2022
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A 28-year-old woman who was arrested earlier this month for allegedly killing a man in Rosamond is expected in court on Wednesday, November 30th.

Gabriela Martinez is accused of shooting 37-year-old Kevin Ramirez, who was found dead with an apparent gunshot to his upper body on November 11th. Martinez was arrested on a murder warrant in Los Angeles County on November 14th. She is being held in the Kern County Jail on $1 million bail.

Her court hearing is set for 9 a.m.

