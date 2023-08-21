Woman arrested after carjacking vehicle with toddler inside from teen girl

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfied Police Department arrested a woman after she allegedly carjacked a vehicle with a toddler inside from a teenage girl in Central Bakersfield on Sat, Aug 19.

According to the BPD, a carjacking took place near Memorial Hospital at the 400 block of 34th Street around 4:30 p.m. Authorities say that a 13-year-old girl and 3-year-old girl were inside a running vehicle when a woman, later identified by police as Melissa Sherwood, 35, approached the vehicle. Sherwood allegedly ordered the teen girl to leave the vehicle before she then drove away with the toddler still in the backseat.

The BPD was able to find the child, vehicle, and Sherwood near Calloway Drive and Slikker Driver in Northwest Bakersfield around an hour later. According to the BPD, call from the community helped the department, as well as the the Kern County Sheriff's Office and the California Highway Patrol, find Sherwood and the child.

Sherwood was arrested and charged for carjacking, kidnapping, and child endangerment.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111.

