Woman arrested for murder in Porterville after shooting man in East Bakersfield

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department announced the arrest of a woman in connection to the shooting death of a man in East Bakersfield.

Cony Alvarado-Romero, 30, was arrested by Porterville Police Department officers on an outstanding warrant for murder, child cruelty, and conspiracy on Wed, Aug 30. She has since been booked into Kern County Jail.

According to the BPD, Alvarado-Romero allegedly shot a man near the 3000 block of Latham Street in East Bakersfield around 6 p.m. on Nov 17, 2021. BPD officers discovered the man and he was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

The BPD had arrested Alvarado-Romero in relation to the shooting previously around 3:13 a.m. on Nov 18, 2021. However, she was released because the "Kern County District Attorney’s Office requested the Bakersfield Police Department conduct further investigation and released Alvarado-Romero," according to the BPD.



