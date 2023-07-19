Woman arrested in McFarland after allegedly stealing $15,000 in product at Rite Aid

MCFARLAND, Calif. (KERO) — A woman was arrested for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise on Sat, July 15.

According to the McFarland Police Department, a woman was seen stealing store merchandise from the Rite Aid on West Kern Avenue around 2:04 p.m. Employees of the store were able to notify the police and describe the woman and her vehicle, a red Jeep SUV.

MPD officers were able to find the suspect vehicle, as well as the woman, "shortly after the theft had occurred. The woman was identified as Alicia Anderson, 32, of Sacramento. Anderson also had an alias as Angelique Anderson.

Following a search, Anderson was found with nine large garbage bags of stolen merchandise valued at over $15,000. According to the MPD, Anderson had stolen the merchandise from various Rite Aid locations from Los Angeles to Kern County.

Anderson was arrested and booked into the Central Receiving Facility for grand theft, burglary of a commercial establishment, providing false identification to a peace officer, driving with a suspended license, and other related charges.

According to the MPD, Anderson "had several no bail warrants for her arrest from other counties on similar charges." The stolen merchandise was returned to Rite Aid.

