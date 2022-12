BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A woman was arrested in Southeast Bakersfield following a suspected DUI crash involving a power pole on Tuesday, Dec 20.

The incident happened just after 8:30 p.m. on Highway 184 at the intersection with Berry Road just north of Lamont. The California Highway Patrol says the crash caused the power pole to fall onto the roadway. The vehicle caught fire shortly after.

The name of the woman arrested was not released. No injuries were reported.