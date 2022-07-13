Watch Now
Woman charged in DUI crash that killed two siblings to appear in court

The woman accused of hitting and killing two siblings while driving under the influence is set to appear in court Wednesday. Lisa Core is facing two counts of second degree murder and two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter among other charges.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A woman accused of hitting and killing two siblings in Southwest Bakersfield in 2021 while driving under the influence is set to appear in court Wednesday.

Lisa Core is facing two counts of second degree murder and two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter among other charges.

Her hearing is set for 10 a.m.

Core was first arrested in October of 2021, when according to police, she crashed her car in Southwest Bakersfield hitting and killing 19-year-old JJ Malone and 10-year-old Caylee Brown.

