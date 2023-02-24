Woman dead after hit by train in East Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — One woman is dead after being hit by a train in East Bakersfield on Fri, Feb 24.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department (BPD), officers arrived at the intersection of Tulare Street and East Truxtun Avenue after receiving reports of a woman being hit by a train around 12:10 p.m. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation. BNSF Railway investigators have assumed the case. The identity of the woman will be released at a later date by the Kern County Coroner's Office.

Traffic delays are expected throughout Tulare Street due to the incident.