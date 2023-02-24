Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Woman dead after hit by train in East Bakersfield

TRAIN FILE PHOTOS
Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Stationary trains and rail equipment are seen on a quiet Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in a railyard near the Nebraska-Iowa state line in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
TRAIN FILE PHOTOS
Posted at 2:57 PM, Feb 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-24 17:57:01-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — One woman is dead after being hit by a train in East Bakersfield on Fri, Feb 24.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department (BPD), officers arrived at the intersection of Tulare Street and East Truxtun Avenue after receiving reports of a woman being hit by a train around 12:10 p.m. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation. BNSF Railway investigators have assumed the case. The identity of the woman will be released at a later date by the Kern County Coroner's Office.

Traffic delays are expected throughout Tulare Street due to the incident.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Win Tickets to the Bakersfield Home and Garden Show

Win Tickets to the Bakersfield Home and Garden Show