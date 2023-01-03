Woman shot multiple times in East Bakersfield during domestic violence incident

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A woman is recovering from gunshot wounds after being shot during a domestic violence incident in East Bakersfield on Sun, Jan 1.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department (BPD), the shooting took place shortly after 10:30 p.m. on South Owens Street near South King Street. Authorities say Francisco Paul Lopez, 35, of Shafter shot at the woman multiple times, hitting her once in the neck. She was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Lopez was arrested for attempted murder, spousal abuse, and weapons charges. Authorities also arrested Raul Ramirez, 30. According to the BPD, Ramirez was not involved in the shooting, but he was arrested for resisting and obstructing or delaying an officer.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111.