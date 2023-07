BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Last week 23ABC brought you a historical deep dive into Luigi's Restaurant, a staple in the city's vast variety of eatery locations. Now, 23ABC's Ava Kershner is continuing to show us more about what's often considered one of Bakersfield's favorite locations.

Making an Italiano Platter at Luigi's | DOING DOWNTOWN

Luigi's Restaurant and Delicatessen

725 E 19th St, Bakersfield, CA 93305

(661) 322-0926