A look at who's running for PBVUSD Board of Trustees Area 5

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — This election, two candidates are vying for a seat on the Panama-Buena Vista Union School District Board of Trustees. One of them, a first-time incumbent, the other a first time challenger. Both with years of experience working in the district.

Elynor Cherie Olgin is just about to complete her first term on the PBVUSD Board of Trustees. Trustees are elected for four years and during this term she represented Area 5, which includes: Berkshire, Loudon, Panama and Whitley elementary schools as well as Stonecreek Junior High.

“I just know that the schools in my area, we have a lot of english-language learners," Olgin said.

Olgin — a former educator and vice-principal in the Lamont School District — said her priorities as trustee include raising test scores and working to bring a dual-immersion program to Panama-Buena Vista.

“it gives students the opportunity to have that biliteracy seal on their high school diploma," she said. "It’s my job to make sure that I’m their voice.”

This election, Olgin is facing challenger Linda Garcia, a former Panama-Buena Vista employee who retired last year and has seen her own children go through the district.

“I’ve seen a lot of things, experienced a lot working in different departments," she said. “The main reason I am running is because I do believe in parental choice. When [students] get into the schools, we just need to focus on what they need to learn.”

Garcia said as a parent herself and after seeing the challenges brought forth by the pandemic, she wants to be an advocate for parents within the district and get back to the basics.

Both candidates say they plan to make student safety a top priority given recent events nationwide.

“Especially with what happened out at Uvalde, it was an eye-opener for all of us trustees," said Olgin.

Garcia said she's seen the district continue to provide support, but even more could be done to increase security.

“We need to use these funds to make sure our kids are safe," she said.

Overall, both candidates hope to be a representative to everyone.