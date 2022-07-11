(KERO) — The California midterms are just a few months away with candidates already releasing campaign ads for this upcoming election cycle.

The voter registration deadline is October 24th and if you want to vote by mail you have to request that by November 1st. That's one week ahead of the election.

There will be seven ballot measures on the California ballot in November along with political races.

Taking a look at the latest totals from the June 7th primary gubernatorial race the top two candidates for positions moved on to the fall midterm elections. For Kern County, incumbent Governor Gavin Newsom brought home just over 32 percent of the votes while Republican challenger Brian Dahle took 34 percent. Statewide, Newsom is taking a strong lead at nearly 56 percent of the vote with Dahle coming in second at 17.7 percent.

It's important to note that these are the latest totals available from local and state elections departments. The deadline for final primary results is July 15th.

According to the California State Department, as of Election Day, the statewide voter turnout was only 33 percent. But some counties had a much higher average.

Alpine county had the highest voter turnout sitting at just over 61 percent per the latest totals. Inyo County had a turnout of around 53 percent. In Kern the voter turnout was much lower than the state average, sitting at 25.8 percent.