District 16 candidate David Shepard announces recount effort

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — District 16 candidate David Shepard announced that he officially filed the paperwork necessary for a recount for the District 16 election on Wednesday, December 16th.

The announcement comes days after candidate Melissa Hurtado was sworn into office despite votes not being certified. Hurtado leads the race by 20 votes, standing at 68,457 votes compared to Shepard's 68,437.

“Yesterday afternoon, we officially filed the necessary paperwork with the county elections offices in each of the four Senate District 16 counties needed to trigger a recount," said Shepard in a press release. "Given some procedural irregularities that our campaign has observed, I believe that a recount is necessary. This is a historically close election and it is imperative that every legally cast vote be counted.”

If the recount goes through, the counties of Kern, Fresno, and Tulare will have to begin recounting the votes.