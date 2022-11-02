IN-DEPTH: California’s 2022 Ballot Propositions: Proposition 26

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — 23ABC is looking at ballot propositions before voters this midterm election season. Here's what voters need to know about Proposition 26.

The measure, if passed, would allow in-person sports gambling at tribal casinos and at race tracks. Prop 26 would also enable tribes to offer new games that aren't currently allowed on reservations- including roulette and craps.

It would empower tribes to further enforce their exclusive rights to certain types of gambling by allowing them to sue cardrooms, which they argue illegally offer games, including blackjack.

Prop 26 would also enact a 10% tax on profits at racetracks with the revenues to be spent according to the following breakdown:

15% for gambling prevention and mental health programs and grants.

15% for enforcing and implementing sports gambling and other forms of gaming.

70% would go to the state’s General Fund.

People in support of the measure say it would increase tribal self-sufficiency and bring in more business to casinos on reservations. Proponents argue these casinos create jobs and help tribes pay for health care and education on reservations.

They also say Prop 26 would discourage underage gambling by requiring patrons to bet in-person and prohibits advertisers from targeting people under the age of 21.

Supporters also believe the measure would generate more money for the state.

Those against Proposition 26 argue the measure would allow tribal casinos to sue their competitors, like cardrooms, which could drive them out of business. This could lead to a loss in jobs and tax revenue, especially in communities of color.

Opponents say a number of tribal casinos allow 18-year-old patrons to gamble and Prop 26 could encourage gambling addictions in this age group, and that the initiative will revive the horse racing industry, which they believe endangers the animals.

If Proposition 26 is passed, tribal-state compacts would need to be amended before any newly allowed games like roulette or craps could be offered.

