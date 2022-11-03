In-depth look at Proposition 28

Arts and music programs are at the forefront of Proposition 28.

If the measure passes, the state would provide additional funding specifically for arts education in all K-12 public schools, including charter schools.

This measure would not raise taxes but it would increase state costs of about one billion dollars starting next year.

If the measure does not pass, funding for arts education in public schools would continue to depend on state and local budget decisions.

A 2019 S.R.I. International study found only 11% of the state’s schools offered comprehensive courses in four arts disciplines as required by the Education Code. 21% didn’t offer any.

It also found many schools rely on parent fundraising for arts programs.

Proposition 28 would bring in more funding.

According to the Legislative Analyst’s Office, each year, the state calculates a minimum guarantee for school and community college funding. With Prop. 28, an additional 1% of revenues in the state’s general fund would go towards arts education.

70% would go to schools based on their share of statewide enrollment. The remaining 30% would go to schools based on their share of low-income students enrolled statewide.

Local governing boards can use up to 1% for administrative expenses. The rest must be distributed to all school sites based on their student enrollment.

The proposition requires schools to certify that these funds were spent in addition to existing funding for arts education programs. It also requires at least 80% of the additional funding to go towards hiring more staff.

The remaining money could be used for training, supplies and materials, and for partnership programs.

Because this funding would come from the state’s budget surplus, these additional costs could come at the expense of something else if there’s ever a budget shortfall. Prop. 28 makes that funding required, so it couldn’t be put towards other funds if needed in the future.