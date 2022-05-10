Watch
NewsElection 2022

Actions

Kern County Board of Supervisors District 2 candidate: Pete Graff

Kern County Seal, Bakersfield (FILE)
23ABC News
File image of the County of Kern seal at the County of Kern Administrative Center building in Bakersfield, Calif.
Kern County Seal, Bakersfield (FILE)
Posted at 7:57 AM, May 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-10 10:57:50-04

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — The race for Kern County Board Supervisor in District Two covers one of the largest areas on the board of supervisors map.

Former Tehachapi police officer and 40-year Kern County resident Pete Graff, who is one of three candidates in the Kern County Board of Supervisors District 2 race, discusses with 23ABC some of the top issues including unemployment rates and drought concerns that may affect the agriculture industry.

Kern County Board of Supervisors District 2 candidate: Pete Graff

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Election & Voting Resources