Kern County Board of Supervisors District 2 candidate: Pete Graff

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — The race for Kern County Board Supervisor in District Two covers one of the largest areas on the board of supervisors map.

Former Tehachapi police officer and 40-year Kern County resident Pete Graff, who is one of three candidates in the Kern County Board of Supervisors District 2 race, discusses with 23ABC some of the top issues including unemployment rates and drought concerns that may affect the agriculture industry.