Kern County Board of Supervisors District 3 candidate: Jeff Flores

Kern County Board of Supervisors District 3 candidate Jeff Flores.
Posted at 8:57 AM, May 17, 2022
KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — As we get closer to election day next month, 23ABC is taking a look at the candidates running for the District 3 seat on the Kern County Board of Supervisors.

The position is being vacated by Mike Maggard who announced his retirement earlier this year.

Kern County District 3 is a diverse area, ranging from The Mouth of the Canyon to Coffee Road in Northwest Bakersfield, parts of Merle Haggard Drive in Oildale, and spanning to the southwest side of White Lane.

District 3 has been focused on improvements for years.

The county is in the midst of a three phase plan to improve hart park to make it cleaner and safer.

The district is also looking to balance these improvements with increased public safety, security, and code enforcement.

Kern County Board of Supervisors District 3 candidate Jeff Flores discusses with 23ABC the homelessness issue and how the ban on fracking impacts the district.

Flores is a former director of Kern Economic Development Corporation and current Chief of Staff to incumbent Mike Maggard.

