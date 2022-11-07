Kern County isn't as 'red' as you might think it is

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Ahead of Tuesday's election, 23ABC took a look at voting trends during the last midterms.

Looking back at the numbers voting and registration rates for midterm elections have fluctuated over time. According to the United States Census Bureau, the November 2018 elections had the highest voter turnout since 1978 with women voting at a slightly higher rate than men. Voter turnout among 18- to 29-year-olds dramatically increased compared to the previous midterms in 2014.

In 2018, Hispanic voters saw the biggest rise in voter composition compared to other racial-ethnic groups.

When it comes to how people vote the 2018 midterms saw a decrease in day-of voting and an increase in voting by mail. This year all registered voters in California got a ballot mailed to them.

Here at home, 35 percent of voters registered in Kern County are Democrats while 36 percent are Republicans. In the city of Bakersfield, 37 percent are Democrats while 34 percent are Republicans.

Some cities have a starker difference though. In Arvin, About 57 percent of voters are Democrats while about 13 percent are Republicans. In Taft, 15 percent are Democrats while 59 percent are Republicans.

According to the Associated Press regardless of party identification, more than 8 in 10 voters consider voting in this year’s midterms to be extremely or very important. The majorities of both parties expect the outcome to impact the country overall.

Polls across the state will be open Tuesday from 7 am. to 8 p.m. for registered voters to cast their ballots in person.

According to the secretary of state's office, your ballot must be delivered by 8 p.m. Tuesday. Mailed ballots must be postmarked on or before Tuesday's date and received by your county elections office no later than November 15th.

If you've already mailed your ballot you can track it from your phone or computer. And if you're planning on dropping it off there are plenty of drop boxes across the county.

There are four in Bakersfield:

Kern County Elections Office, 1115 Truxtun Ave.

Kern County Fire Station #67 14341 Brimhall Rd.

Holloway-Gonzales Branch Library 506 E. Brundage Ln.

Kern County Public Works Road Yard 5438 Victor St.

Locations across Kern County include: