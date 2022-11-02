Midterm election voting trends over the years

Voting and registration rates for midterm elections have fluctuated over time.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the November 2018 elections had the highest voter turnout since 1978.

Women voted at a slightly higher rate than men, and voter turnout among 18 to 29-year-olds dramatically increased compared to the previous midterms in 2014.

In 2018, Hispanic voters saw the biggest rise in voter composition compared to other racial ethnic groups.

When it comes to how people vote, the 2018 midterms saw a decrease in day-of voting, and an increase in voting by mail.

This year, all registered voters in California got a ballot mailed to them.

When it comes to what voters care about this year, some big topics include inflation, gas prices and crime - all of which Republicans have an advantage on, according to a recent ABC News/IPSOS poll.

“Right now, we've got a Democratic Congress that rubberstamps everything Joe Biden does and he wants more spending that results in inflation," said Republican Senator Mike Lee.

When it comes to other hot topics though, like the pandemic and climate change, Democrats do have support.

“The other side is working on their own power. So they've got a ploy to win back power. We've got a plan to fix your problems. Yes. When voters have spoken, we've done well," said Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chair Sean Patrick Maloney.

As for President Joe Biden, he hasn’t been seen on the campaign trail as much as past presidents.

In 2018, Donald Trump held 26 rallies ahead of the midterms. Barack Obama held sixteen.

ABC News said Biden has focused more on fundraising behind closed doors, although he recently visited the Democratic National Committee Headquarters.

"Everybody wants to make it a referendum, but it's a choice between two vastly different visions for America," said Biden.

Here at home, 35% of voters registered in Kern County are democrats while 36% are republican.

In the city of Bakersfield, 37% are democrats while 34% are republican.

Some cities have a starker difference though.

In Arvin, about 57% of voters are democrats while about 13% are republican.

In Taft, 15% are democrats while 59% are republican.

According to the Associated Press, regardless of party identification, more than eight in ten voters consider voting in this year’s midterms to be extremely or very important.

The majorities of both parties expect the outcome to impact the country overall.