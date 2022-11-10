Watch Now
Rep. Kevin McCarthy could face challenges for speaker role if GOP takes the House of Representatives

Bakersfield congressman and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is moving to lock down the votes he needs from Republican colleagues to secure the role of speaker of the house.
Posted at 8:55 AM, Nov 10, 2022
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KERO) — Because there's a strong possibility the GOP will take the House of Representatives back Bakersfield congressman and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is moving to lock down the votes he needs from Republican colleagues to secure the role of speaker of the house.

However, his ambitions could be challenged by the pro-Trump House Freedom Caucus. A source familiar with the deliberations says about two dozen current and incoming GOP representatives are open to opposing McCarthy unless concessions are made.

Currently, no other congressman has openly challenged the Bakersfield native.

GOP leadership elections in the House will be next week. McCarthy needs a majority to be nominated for speaker.

The full house will vote on the speakership in January.

