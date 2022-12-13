Watch Now
NewsElection 2022

Actions

State Senate District 16 race hangs on 20 vote difference, recount is being considered

Incumbent Melissa Hurtado currently leads in the district by 20 votes against challenger David Shepard. Shepard says his team is considering requesting a recount.
Kern County Elections Office
23ABC
Kern County Elections Office
Posted at 10:45 PM, Dec 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-13 01:45:08-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The race for State Senate District 16 has yet to be called, as there is only a 20 vote difference between Democratic incumbent Melissa Hurtado and Republican challenger David Shepard.

Districtwide, Hurtado currently holds 68,457 votes while Shepard has 68,437 votes. In Kern County, Hurtado leads comfortably with 35,992 votes against Shepard's 26,025.

Shepard released a statement on Saturday in which he urged vigilance over such a small margin, saying Kern County Elections misreported the number of votes they had to the Secretary of State. Shepard contends the county was in possession of 10,000 fewer ballots than they ended up counting.

Due to this issue, Shepard says he might request a recount, saying his team is closely monitoring the issues and wants to make sure all the ballots are counted.

23ABC reached out to both David Shepard and to Mary Bedard with the Kern County Elections Office for their comments, but have not yet heard back from either of them.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Election & Voting Resources