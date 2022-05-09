Vote-by-mail ballots could cause confusion for some voters

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The start of the election season is here and Kern County registered voters will soon get their mail-in ballots as the first batch was officially sent out Monday.

Executive Director of the Kern County GOP Matthew Martin says this election may get confusing starting with the ballot. Since there are so many candidates running in the statewide races, this is a 2-card ballot.

"Everybody no matter what is getting a ballot in the mail and so that can be confusing for some voters," said Martin.

"This year the ballot is going to be longer, so we are not used to long ballots," added Christian Romo, chair of the Democratic Kern County Party. "But don’t just fill out the front but also the back part. And also remember all elections matter, not just the state and governor races. They are all important to the people of kern county."

You may also notice some people are listed twice, for example, U.S California Senator Alex Padilla. This is not a mistake.

"There will be a two-part series, one to elect the general election and the second is to fulfill the term that VP Harris left early from now until December," explained Romo.

You will see this in the June primary ballot and again in November.

Something else changing is district numbers. For example, previously local Congressman Kevin McCarthy represented District 23, which is now District 20 due to census redistricting.

"Just keep in mind that you may have moved districts. You may be in a new district, and you may have some new representatives representing you," continued Romo. "So do your homework. Read the sample ballots. Do all the research you can beforehand so you know you are making the right choice at the ballot box."

Some important dates to remember. Starting with May 17th. If you don’t receive your mail-in ballot by then, contact the Kern County Elections office.

If you are sending your vote by mail ballot, it must be postmarked by or on election day.

You can register to vote up to 15 days before an election which is May 23rd for this primary. Otherwise, you need a same-day voter registration.

"Don’t hold them. There are a lot of statewide and people not knowing who to vote for there," said Martin. "But don’t hold your ballots. Get them in. Especially these local races we have going in because it impacts our lives in major ways."

Voters who are planning to vote in person should keep their mail ballot and take it to the polls on election day. You will first have to surrender it to vote regularly. Election day is June 7th, so mark those calendars.

Coming up at 6 p.m. more on how these community leaders suggest dealing with the confusion and misinformation that we have seen in previous election cycles.