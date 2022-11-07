What are some of the statewide propositions on the 2022 ballot?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — For the past few weeks, 23ABC has been covering some of the races, measures, and propositions on the ballot. Let's take a look at some of the propositions that will be on the ballot Tuesday.

Starting with Proposition 1, which amends the California constitution to explicitly include the fundamental right to reproductive freedom. That includes the right to an abortion and contraception.

The proposition went into effect following the overturn of Roe v. Wade.

Proposition 1 does not change or limit the current rights to privacy and protection in California and does not have an estimated fiscal impact because it is already protected by state law.

Supporters say Prop 1 will ensure women's rights in the state while opponents argue it's unnecessary as women already have the right to choose.

You’ll also see Proposition 28 on your ballot, which provides additional funding from the State General Gund (1 percent to be exact) for arts and music education in K through 12 public schools including charter schools. This measure would not raise taxes but it would increase state costs by about $1 billion starting next year.

The proposition requires at least 80 percent of the additional funding to go towards hiring more staff. The remaining money could be used for training, supplies, and materials, and for partnership programs.

Because this funding would come from the state’s budget surplus these additional required costs could come at the expense of something else if there’s ever a budget shortfall.

Meantime, Proposition 30 provides funds for programs to reduce air pollution and prevent wildfires. The new funding will be used to support zero-emission vehicle purchase incentives, vehicle charging stations, and wildfire prevention. The funding would come from a 1.75 percent tax increase on people who make more than $2 million annually.

The proposition estimates an increase of $3.5 to $5 billion a year.

Opponents say the tax increase would cause these higher-paid residents to leave California.

And finally, Proposition 31 would prohibit the sale of certain flavored tobacco products. If passed it is estimated that state tobacco tax revenues would decrease by tens of millions of dollars up to $100 million annually.

Supporters of this prohibition argue that these flavored nicotine products target children. Opponents say the sale of tobacco is already illegal to those younger than 21.

FOR AN IN-DEPTH LOOK AT THE PROPOSITIONS: